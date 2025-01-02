In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Access 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 77,684
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|10.9 PS PS
|8.42 PS PS