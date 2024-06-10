HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesCT 125X vs Super Eco T1

Bajaj CT 125X vs SUPER ECO Super Eco T1

In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 Price starts at Rs. 56,772 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco T1 in 1 colour. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. Super Eco T1 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge.
CT 125X vs Super Eco T1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Super eco t1
BrandBajajSUPER ECO
Price₹ 74,016₹ 56,772
Range-70 -80 km/charge
Mileage59.6 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Super Eco T1
SUPER ECO Super Eco T1
T1 STD
₹56,772*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.4-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Bore
52 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
693-
Wheelbase
1285 mm-
Height
810 mm-
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank PadsSMART CHARGE 1.5 HOURS (OPTIONAL), MOBILE APP SUPPORT OPTIONAL, REGENERATIVE BREAKING SYSTEM,
Odometer
Analogue-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HelogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85356,772
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01656,772
RTO
6,4510
Insurance
6,3860
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8661,220

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    A YouTuber in the US has been charged for having a helicopter blast a Lamborghini supercar with fireworks.
    YouTuber arrested for Lamborghini and helicopter fireworks stunt
    10 Jun 2024
    The British motorcycle manufacturer BSA Motorcycles introduced BSA Gold Star which is a 650 cc retro motorcycle. It is all set to challenge Royal Enfield 650 twins, Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650.
    BSA Gold Star 650 to be launched on August 15? Check details
    24 Jun 2024
    Production pf the first Ferrari electric vehicle is slated to begin at a new facility in Maranello, Italy
    Ferrari's first-ever electric car to debut in late 2025. Check details
    12 Jun 2024
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is one of the most successful MPVs in the Indian market.
    Maruti Suzuki sells over 18 lakh S-CNG cars, gains market share of 74.1%
    17 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Aston Martin, the iconic British supercar manufacturer, has launched the DB12 model in India at a whopping price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.59 crore (ex-showroom).
    Watch: Aston Martin DB12 supercar key features explained
    30 Sept 2023
    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
    7 Dec 2023
    Skoda has unveiled the new avatar of the Superb sedan for global markets. It is expected to make a return to the Indian markets later on.
    2024 Skoda Superb first look video: May launch in India soon
    3 Nov 2023
    The newly-launched Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 sits a notch above the Interceptor, the other 650cc offering from the brand.
    Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Comparison between Royal Enfield's two 650cc bikes
    8 Feb 2023
    View all
     