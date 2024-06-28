HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesCT 125X vs Super Eco SE 2

Bajaj CT 125X vs SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2

In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at Rs. 62,652 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge.
CT 125X vs Super Eco SE 2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Super eco se 2
BrandBajajSUPER ECO
Price₹ 74,016₹ 62,652
Range-70 -80 km/charge
Mileage59.6 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Super Eco SE 2
SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2
SE 2 STD
₹62,652*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.4-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Bore
52 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
693-
Wheelbase
1285 mm-
Height
810 mm-
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank PadsSMART CHARGE 1.5 HOURS (OPTIONAL), MOBILE APP SUPPORT OPTIONAL, REGENERATIVE BREAKING SYSTEM, WIFI ENABLED yes (optional)
Odometer
Analogue-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HelogenLEd
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85362,652
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01662,652
RTO
6,4510
Insurance
6,3860
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8661,346

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The program provides a comprehensive vehicle check and, if required, a basic Condition-Based Service as well
    BMW Group launches monsoon service campaign across India
    28 Jun 2024
    The contract with Aston Martin Racing will see Lance race into the new era of F1 regulations that kicks off in 2026
    Canadian driver Lance Stroll to continue with Aston Martin into 2026 F1 season
    27 Jun 2024
    This weekend Lando Norris faces the challenge of trying to edge Verstappen at the Red Bull Ring, where the Dutch driver has won four of the last six races.
    F1: Verstappen under pressure from Norris ahead of Austrian GP this weekend
    29 Jun 2024
    The Google-owned Waymo is among several autonomous vehicle startup working towards offering driverless, sustainable and reliable transportation.
    Autonomous car rules advancing faster than the vehicles themselves: UN body
    27 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
    7 Dec 2023
    Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
    BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
    12 Feb 2024
    The BYD Seal has been finally launched in India and the new offering arrives as a luxury electric sedan. This is BYD's third offering in India after e6 and Atto 3.
    BYD Seal EV launched in India: Worry for Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6?
    6 Mar 2024
    View all
     