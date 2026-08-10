In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-