In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (last recorded price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. Okinawa offers the Dual [2021-2024] in 2 colours. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. Dual [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 -120 km/charge.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Dual [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Dual [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 58,992
|Range
|-
|110 -120 km/charge
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-