In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Hawk engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 44 Nm respectively. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Hawk
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|-
|70-170 km/charge
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-