In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at Rs. 88,166 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, NDS ECO Lio engine makes power & torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge.
CT 125X vs NDS ECO Lio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x
|Nds eco lio
|Brand
|Bajaj
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 88,166
|Range
|-
|83 km/charge
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-