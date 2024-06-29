In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter engine makes power & torque 2000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter has a range of up to 50 - 130 km/charge.
CT 125X vs Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x
|Li-ions spock electric scooter
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Li-ions Elektrik Solutions
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|-
|50 - 130 km/charge
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-