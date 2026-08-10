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HomeCompare BikesCT 125X [2022-2024] vs MX3

Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Komaki MX3

In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs MX3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x [2022-2024] Mx3
BrandBajajKomaki
Price₹ 74,016₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-85-100 km/charge
Mileage59.6 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hours

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CT 125X [2022-2024]
Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024]
Drum
₹74,016*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
MX3
Komaki MX3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
693-
Wheelbase
1285 mm-
Height
810 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
97 kmph80 kmph
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.4-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Bore
52 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank PadsRiding Mode - Eco | Sport | Turbo, Parking Assist, Self Diagnosis, Repair Switch
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Helogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,8531,18,833
Ex-Showroom Price
74,0161,14,509
RTO
6,4510
Insurance
6,3864,324
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8662,554

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