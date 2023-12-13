HT Auto

Bajaj CT 125X vs Kinetic Green Zulu

In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Kinetic Green Zulu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 94,990 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Zulu engine makes power & torque 2000 W PS & 94 Nm respectively. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. Zulu has a range of up to 104 km/charge.
CT 125X vs Zulu Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Zulu
BrandBajajKinetic Green
Price₹ 74,016₹ 94,990
Range-104 km/charge
Mileage59.6 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Filters
CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Zulu
Kinetic Green Zulu
STD
₹94,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm2000 W
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm94 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.4-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Bore
52 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
6931830 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm-
Height
810 mm1135 mm
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank PadsFind my Bike button on Key Fob
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbHalogen Bulb
Headlight
HelogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85399,151
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01694,990
RTO
6,4510
Insurance
6,3864,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8662,131

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter comes competing with rivals such as Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Which electric scooter to choose
    13 Dec 2023
    In terms of looks, the Bajaj CT 110X looks more rugged whereas the Honda Shine 100 looks like a traditional commuter.
    Honda Shine 100 vs Bajaj CT 110X: Which affordable motorcycle should you get?
    12 Apr 2023
    Kinetic Green Zulu is equipped with a 2.27 kWh lithium-ion battery pack mated to a hub electric motor which offers peak power of 2.8 bhp. The EV maker claims that the Zulu electric scooter can run for around 104 kms in a single charge.
    Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter launched in India, priced from 95,000
    11 Dec 2023
    Kinetic Green Zulu comes as the latest entrant in the rapidly bulging Indian electric scooter market and competes with rivals such as Okinawa PraisePro and Ola S1X+.
    Kinetic Green Zulu vs Ola S1X+: Electric scooter battle intensifies
    12 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    View all
     