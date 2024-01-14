HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesCT 125X vs Kabira Hermes 75

Bajaj CT 125X vs Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75

In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 Price starts at Rs. 66,700 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. Kabira Mobility offers the Kabira Hermes 75 in 1 colour. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. Kabira Hermes 75 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
CT 125X vs Kabira Hermes 75 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Kabira hermes 75
BrandBajajKabira Mobility
Price₹ 74,016₹ 66,700
Range-120 km/charge
Mileage59.6 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Kabira Hermes 75
Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75
Hermes 75 Lithium Ion
₹66,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.4-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Bore
52 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
6931910 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1300 mm
Height
810 mm1175 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank Pads-
Odometer
Analogue-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HelogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85392,880
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01689,600
RTO
6,4513,280
Insurance
6,3860
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8661,996

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    McLaren aims to deliver over 20 cars in India in 2024.
    Supercar segment in India to register 30% growth in 2024, says McLaren
    14 Jan 2024
    McLaren 750S has a power-to-weight ratio of 578 bhp-per-tonne
    McLaren 750S with 740 bhp launched at 5.91 crore
    12 Jan 2024
    The 2023 McLaren 750S comes available at a starting price of $324,000.
    McLaren 750S breaks cover promising 740 hp, can sprint 0-96 kmph in 2.7 seconds
    26 Apr 2023
    The McLaren 750S is a replacement to the 720S and packs more power and torque, and is also about 30 per cent new underneath the bodywork
    New McLaren 750S with 740 bhp to be launched in India on January 12
    4 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
    Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
    1 Feb 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    View all
     