Bajaj CT 125X vs Kabira Mobility Aetos 100

In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. Kabira Mobility offers the Aetos 100 in 3 colours. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. Aetos 100 has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
CT 125X vs Aetos 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Aetos 100
BrandBajajKabira Mobility
Price₹ 74,016₹ 55,000
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage59.6 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.4-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Bore
52 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
6931720 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1300 mm
Height
810 mm1120 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank PadsLive tracking, Intelligent anti theft & SOS, Trip History & Ride Statistics
Odometer
Analogue-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HelogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85365,490
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01665,490
RTO
6,4510
Insurance
6,3860
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8661,407

