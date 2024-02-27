HT Auto

Bajaj CT 125X vs iVOOMi Energy Eco

In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or iVOOMi Energy Eco choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
CT 125X vs Eco Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Eco
BrandBajajiVOOMi Energy
Price₹ 74,016₹ 81,999
Range-80 km/charge
Mileage59.6 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hrs.

CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
Eco
iVOOMi Energy Eco
STD
₹81,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.4-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Bore
52 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm254 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
6931830 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1310 mm
Height
810 mm1300 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank PadsWater and Dust Resistant - Yes, Anti Lock Braking System - Electronic (E- ABS), Brake Switch Motor Cut Off - Yes, Mobile Phone Charger - 5 V, 2.5 A ( Fast Charger ) USB - A, Parking Mode - One Touch Assist, Reverse Gear - < 6 Kmph
Odometer
Analogue-
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HelogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85385,795
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01681,999
RTO
6,4510
Insurance
6,3863,796
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8661,844

