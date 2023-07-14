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HomeCompare BikesCT 125X [2022-2024] vs LYF

Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Hop Electric LYF

In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, LYF engine makes power & torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs LYF Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x [2022-2024] Lyf
BrandBajajHop Electric
Price₹ 74,016₹ 66,535
Range-75-125 km/charge
Mileage59.6 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-1.48 Kwh
Engine Capacity124.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours 45 Minutes

Filters
CT 125X [2022-2024]
Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024]
Drum
₹74,016*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
LYF
Hop Electric LYF
Basic
₹66,535*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Left View
Rear View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Left View
Right View
Taillight View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
6931850 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm-
Height
810 mm1150 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-3.00-10,Rear :- 3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
97 kmph
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm55 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.4-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Bore
52 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank PadsRegenerative Braking, Park Assist
Odometer
Analogue-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HelogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85366,535
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01666,535
RTO
6,4510
Insurance
6,3860
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8661,430

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