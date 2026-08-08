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HomeCompare BikesCT 125X [2022-2024] vs XBlade

Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Honda XBlade

In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs XBlade Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x [2022-2024] Xblade
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 74,016₹ 78,803
Mileage59.6 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc162 cc
Power10.9 PS PS13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
CT 125X [2022-2024]
Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024]
Drum
₹74,016*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L12 L
Length
6932013 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1347 mm
Height
810 mm1115 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
97 kmph-
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm63.096 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
124.4162.71 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Bore
52 mm57.300 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank Pads-
Odometer
Analogue-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HelogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,8531,26,880
Ex-Showroom Price
74,0161,09,264
RTO
6,4518,741
Insurance
6,3868,875
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8662,727

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