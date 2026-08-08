In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Xblade
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 78,803
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|162 cc
|Power
|10.9 PS PS
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS