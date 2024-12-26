In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Unicorn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Unicorn
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|162.71 cc
|Power
|10.9 PS PS
|13.18 PS PS