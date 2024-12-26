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HomeCompare BikesCT 125X [2022-2024] vs Unicorn

Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Honda Unicorn

In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Unicorn Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x [2022-2024] Unicorn
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 74,016₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage59.6 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc162.71 cc
Power10.9 PS PS13.18 PS PS

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CT 125X [2022-2024]
Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024]
Drum
₹74,016*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L13 L
Length
6932081 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1335 mm
Height
810 mm1103 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
97 kmph106 kmph
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm14.58 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.4162.71 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi4 stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Bore
52 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank PadsGear Position Indicator, Seat Length - 715 mm
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HelogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,8531,41,946
Ex-Showroom Price
74,0161,20,159
RTO
6,45110,143
Insurance
6,38611,644
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8663,050

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