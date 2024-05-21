HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesCT 125X vs Shine 100

Bajaj CT 125X vs Honda Shine 100

In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
CT 125X vs Shine 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Shine 100
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 74,016₹ 64,900
Mileage59.6 kmpl65 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc98.98 cc
Power10.9 PS PS7.38 PS PS

Filters
CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹64,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual4 Speed Manual
Displacement
124.4-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSiSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir-Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Bore
52 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mmDrum
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mmDrum
Front Brake
Drum-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
Drum-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
693-
Wheelbase
1285 mm1245 mm
Height
810 mm-
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank PadsLong and Comfortable Seat - 677 mm, Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
HelogenHalogen Bulb
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85377,436
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01664,900
RTO
6,4516,692
Insurance
6,3865,844
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8661,664
Expert Rating
-

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The 2024 BMW S 1000 XR gets cosmetic tweaks and an updated engine over the older model, as it takes on the Ducati Multistrada V4
    2024 BMW S 1000 XR launched in India; priced at 22.50 lakh
    21 May 2024
    HMSI hosted a mega delivery event to celebrate 1st anniversary of the Shine 100.
    Honda sells over 3 lakh units of Shine 100 in just one year
    23 May 2024
    HMSI reported domestic sales of 4,50,589 units in May, marking a 45 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth
    Shine 100 propels Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India to post 45% YoY growth in May
    4 Jun 2024
    The new BMW M 1000 XR brings the capabilities of an adventure tourer with superbike-like performance. Here is all you need to know about the new offering.
    ADV with superbike performance? All you need to know about BMW M 1000 XR
    16 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    2021 M 1000 R is the first BMW motorcycle to receive the M treatment.
    2021 BMW M 1000 R motorcycle launched at 42 lakh
    25 Mar 2021
    Here is what Honda’s new BS6-complaint SP 125 motorcycle looks like
    Here is what Honda’s new BS6-complaint SP 125 motorcycle looks like
    16 Nov 2019
    The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
    Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
    5 May 2023
    View all
     