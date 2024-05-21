In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
CT 125X vs Shine 100 Comparison