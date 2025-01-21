In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Livo
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 81,651
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|10.9 PS PS
|8.79 PS PS