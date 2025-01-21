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HomeCompare BikesCT 125X [2022-2024] vs Livo

Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Honda Livo

In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Livo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x [2022-2024] Livo
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 74,016₹ 81,651
Mileage59.6 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc109.51 cc
Power10.9 PS PS8.79 PS PS

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CT 125X [2022-2024]
Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024]
Drum
₹74,016*
*Last Recorded Price
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Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹81,651*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
693-
Wheelbase
1285 mm-
Height
810 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
97 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
124.4109.51 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSiSingle Cylinder, Fuel Injected, Air Cooled Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Bore
52 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank PadsGear position indicator
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Helogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85396,039
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01683,080
RTO
6,4516,646
Insurance
6,3866,313
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8662,064

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