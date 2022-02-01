In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Grazia
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 60,539
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|10.9 PS PS
|8.25 PS PS