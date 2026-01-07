In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Dio
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 68,846
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|10.9 PS PS
|7.95 PS PS