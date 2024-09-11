In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Activa 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Activa 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 88,339
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|123.92 cc
|Power
|10.9 PS PS
|8.42 PS PS