In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Optima Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Optima li
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 63,500
|Range
|-
|65-110 km/charge
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|334 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-