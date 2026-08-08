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HomeCompare BikesCT 125X [2022-2024] vs Optima HS500 ER

Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER

In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Optima HS500 ER Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x [2022-2024] Optima hs500 er
BrandBajajHero Electric
Price₹ 74,016₹ 0.75 Lakhs
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage59.6 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-48 V
Engine Capacity124.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
CT 125X [2022-2024]
Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024]
Drum
₹74,016*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Optima HS500 ER
Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER
STD
₹74,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

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Front Right View
Headlight View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
693-
Wheelbase
1285 mm-
Height
810 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-3.00-16,Rear :-3.00-16
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
97 kmph
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.4-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Bore
52 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank PadsY (HT Motor) , Aerodynamic Style, PC Head Lamp,Double Battery, Regenerative braking, Fancooled charger, 2 Batteries
Odometer
Analogue-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HelogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85368,721
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01668,721
RTO
6,4510
Insurance
6,3860
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8661,477

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