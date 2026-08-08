CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Nyx Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x [2022-2024] Nyx Brand Bajaj Hero Electric Price ₹ 74,016 ₹ 0.62 Lakhs Range - 130 km/charge Mileage 59.6 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 48 V Engine Capacity 124.4 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Hero Electric Nyx choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge.