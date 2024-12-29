CT 125X [2022-2024] vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x [2022-2024] Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Brand Bajaj Hero Price ₹ 74,016 ₹ 1.4 Lakhs Mileage 59.6 kmpl 40 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.4 cc 199.6 cc Power 10.9 PS PS 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.