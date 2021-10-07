In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Pleasure plus
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 69,766
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|110.9 cc
|Power
|10.9 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS