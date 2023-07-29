In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Passion Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Passion pro
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 65,740
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|68.21 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|113.2 cc
|Power
|10.9 PS PS
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS