In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs HF Deluxe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Hf deluxe
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 55,992
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|10.9 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS