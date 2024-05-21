HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesCT 125X vs HF 100

Bajaj CT 125X vs Hero HF 100

In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Hero HF 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, HF 100 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
CT 125X vs HF 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Hf 100
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 74,016₹ 59,018
Mileage59.6 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc97.2 cc
Power10.9 PS PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
HF 100
Hero HF 100
STD
₹59,018*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm49.5 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
124.497.2 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSiAir cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed4 speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Bore
52 mm50 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-2.75-18 Rear :-2.75-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
11 L9.1 L
Length
6931965 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1235 mm
Height
810 mm1045 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank PadsXSens Technology, FI Technology, Engine Cut Off At Fall, Side Stand Engine Cut-Off
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HelogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85368,360
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01659,018
RTO
6,4513,541
Insurance
6,3865,801
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8661,469

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The 2024 BMW S 1000 XR gets cosmetic tweaks and an updated engine over the older model, as it takes on the Ducati Multistrada V4
    2024 BMW S 1000 XR launched in India; priced at 22.50 lakh
    21 May 2024
    HMSI hosted a mega delivery event to celebrate 1st anniversary of the Shine 100.
    Honda sells over 3 lakh units of Shine 100 in just one year
    23 May 2024
    HMSI reported domestic sales of 4,50,589 units in May, marking a 45 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth
    Shine 100 propels Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India to post 45% YoY growth in May
    4 Jun 2024
    The new BMW M 1000 XR brings the capabilities of an adventure tourer with superbike-like performance. Here is all you need to know about the new offering.
    ADV with superbike performance? All you need to know about BMW M 1000 XR
    16 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    2021 M 1000 R is the first BMW motorcycle to receive the M treatment.
    2021 BMW M 1000 R motorcycle launched at 42 lakh
    25 Mar 2021
    The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
    Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
    5 May 2023
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    View all
     