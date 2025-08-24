In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Glamour Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Glamour
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 81,063
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|65 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|10.9 PS PS
|10.53 PS PS