In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Hero Destini 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Destini 125 engine makes power & torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Destini 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Destini 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 80,450
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|59 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|124.6 cc
|Power
|10.9 PS PS
|9.12 PS PS