In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Hero Destini Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Destini Prime engine makes power & torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm respectively. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl.
CT 125X vs Destini Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x
|Destini prime
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 71,499
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|56 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|124.6 cc
|Power
|10.9 PS PS
|9.09 PS PS