HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesCT 125X vs Destini Prime

Bajaj CT 125X vs Hero Destini Prime

In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Hero Destini Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Destini Prime engine makes power & torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm respectively. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl.
CT 125X vs Destini Prime Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Destini prime
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 74,016₹ 71,499
Mileage59.6 kmpl56 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc124.6 cc
Power10.9 PS PS9.09 PS PS

Filters
CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Destini Prime
Hero Destini Prime
STD
₹71,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.4124.6
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSiAir Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 SpeedVariomatic Drive
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Bore
52 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
11 L5 l
Length
6931809 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1245 mm
Height
810 mm1154 mm
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank Pads-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HelogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85383,285
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01671,499
RTO
6,4515,719
Insurance
6,3866,067
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8661,790

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    File photo of 2024 Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0.
    Hero motorcycles and scooters to get more expensive from…
    24 Jun 2024
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the top honchos of the auto sector on the second day of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
    Car sales up 60% in last 10 years: PM Modi hails auto sector growth at Bharat Mobility 2024
    3 Feb 2024
    The Hero Destini Prime is the more affordable variant and undercuts the Destini XTEC by a substantial margin
    Hero Destini 125 launched in new, more affordable Prime variant. Check Price
    22 Aug 2023
    Eligible customers can purchase the Volkswagen Prime program at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,999 for a period of four years from the date of purchase
    VW brings subscription and leasing for corporate customers with Volkswagen Prime
    30 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    View all
     