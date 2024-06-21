HT Auto
In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or GT Force One Plus Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force One Plus Pro Price starts at Rs. 76,555 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. One Plus Pro has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
CT 125X vs One Plus Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x One plus pro
BrandBajajGT Force
Price₹ 74,016₹ 76,555
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage59.6 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
One Plus Pro
GT Force One Plus Pro
STD
₹76,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.4-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Start Buttion
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Bore
52 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
Drum-
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
Drum-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
693-
Wheelbase
1285 mm-
Height
810 mm-
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Analogue-
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank Pads-
Odometer
Analogue-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Helogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85376,555
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01676,555
RTO
6,4510
Insurance
6,3860
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8661,645

