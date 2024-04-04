HT Auto
In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or GT Force Flying choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force Flying Price starts at Rs. 54,338 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. Flying has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge.
CT 125X vs Flying Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Flying
BrandBajajGT Force
Price₹ 74,016₹ 54,338
Range-60-65 km/charge
Mileage59.6 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 hours

CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
Flying
GT Force Flying
Lead Acid 48V
₹54,338*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.4-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Bore
52 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
6931750 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm-
Height
810 mm1100 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank PadsE -ABS, I CAT, Parking Mode
Odometer
Analogue-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HelogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85357,685
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01654,338
RTO
6,4510
Insurance
6,3863,347
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8661,239

