In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. Astrid Lite has a range of up to 200 km/charge.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Astrid Lite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Astrid lite
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|200 km/charge
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours