In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or EeVe Your choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EeVe Your Price starts at Rs. 49,900 (last recorded price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. Your has a range of up to 50.0.
CT 125X vs Your Comparison