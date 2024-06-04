In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Glyde Plus engine makes power & torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
CT 125X vs Glyde Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x
|Glyde plus
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Earth Energy EV
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 92,000
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|40 min