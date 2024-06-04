HT Auto
Bajaj CT 125X vs Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus

In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Glyde Plus engine makes power & torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
CT 125X vs Glyde Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Glyde plus
BrandBajajEarth Energy EV
Price₹ 74,016₹ 92,000
Range-100 km/charge
Mileage59.6 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-40 min

CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
Glyde Plus
Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus
STD
₹92,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm3.2 PS
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm26 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.4-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Bore
52 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
Drum-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
Drum-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
11 L
Length
693
Wheelbase
1285 mm
Height
810 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank PadsRide Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft Protection
Odometer
Analogue-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HelogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,8531,01,982
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01692,000
RTO
6,4517,360
Insurance
6,3862,622
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8662,191

