In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, E1 engine makes power & torque 1500 w & 85 Nm respectively. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. E1 has a range of up to 85 km/charge. CT 125X vs E1 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x E1 Brand Bajaj Bounce Infinity Price ₹ 74,016 ₹ 93,386 Range - 85 km/charge Mileage 59.6 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 124.4 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 4 Hrs