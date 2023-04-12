In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price).
CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm.
On the other hand, E1 engine makes power & torque 1500 w & 85 Nm respectively.
The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
E1 has a range of up to 85 km/charge.