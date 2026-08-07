In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 69,540 (last recorded price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. Benling India offers the Falcon [2019-2025] in 3 colours. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. Falcon [2019-2025] has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Falcon [2019-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Falcon [2019-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Benling India
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 69,540
|Range
|-
|70-75 km/charge
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours (100%)