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HomeCompare BikesCT 125X [2022-2024] vs Falcon [2019-2025]

Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Benling India Falcon [2019-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 69,540 (last recorded price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. Benling India offers the Falcon [2019-2025] in 3 colours. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. Falcon [2019-2025] has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Falcon [2019-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x [2022-2024] Falcon [2019-2025]
BrandBajajBenling India
Price₹ 74,016₹ 69,540
Range-70-75 km/charge
Mileage59.6 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-1.8 kWh
Engine Capacity124.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours (100%)

Filters
CT 125X [2022-2024]
Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024]
Drum
₹74,016*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Falcon [2019-2025]
Benling India Falcon [2019-2025]
STD
₹69,540*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Right View
Taillight View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
6931790 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm-
Height
810 mm1100 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/90-10 Rear :-90/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
97 kmph25 kmph
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.4-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Bore
52 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank PadsSmart Breakdown Maintenance Status, Smart Parking Assistance, Integrated Locking System, Regenerative Braking System, LED Turn Signals Placed in Handlebar, 72 V Smart Controller
Odometer
Analogue-
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HelogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85373,134
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01669,540
RTO
6,4510
Insurance
6,3863,594
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8661,571

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