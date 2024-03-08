HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesCT 125X vs Benling Aura

Bajaj CT 125X vs Benling India Benling Aura

In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Benling India Benling Aura choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benling India Benling Aura Price starts at Rs. 73,000 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. Benling India offers the Benling Aura in 3 colours. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. Benling Aura has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
CT 125X vs Benling Aura Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Benling aura
BrandBajajBenling India
Price₹ 74,016₹ 73,000
Range-120 km/charge
Mileage59.6 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Benling Aura
Benling India Benling Aura
Aura LI
₹73,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.4-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Bore
52 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
6931855 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm-
Height
810 mm1175 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank PadsRegenerative Braking System, Smart Breakdown Assistance, Deattachable Battery, Smart Key, Parking Assistance
Odometer
Analogue-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HelogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85373,000
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01673,000
RTO
6,4510
Insurance
6,3860
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8661,569

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Hyundai is offering discounts of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43,000 on some of its models in March. However, most of the flagship models are not included in the list.
    Hyundai offers discounts of up to 43,000 on these cars in March
    8 Mar 2024
    Hyundai cars in India will become pricier from the first day of 2024.
    Hyundai cars in India to be costlier from this date
    7 Dec 2023
    Hyundai India has filed trademarks for ‘Hy-CNG’ and ‘Hy-CNG Duo’ technologies, which could be for single and twin-cylinder CNG tanks in their current model range.
    Hyundai Exter, Aura and Grand i10 Nios likely to get dual CNG tanks. Know more
    25 Jun 2024
    Hyundai is offering discounts of upto rs 50,000 on select models
    Hyundai vehicles get cheaper by upto 50,000. Check details
    8 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Ford Everest, earlier sold as Endeavour SUV, is one of the most awaited cars from the US-based auto giants expected for a comeback to India in new avatar soon.
    New Ford Endeavour: Watch highlights of the India-bound SUV
    12 Mar 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Top five upcoming cars in India
    Buckle up: Top five upcoming cars in India
    15 Nov 2019
    Hyundai hopes to dominate the compact sedan segment with their new offering - Aura. But can it be Hyundai’s answer to leadership in the segment? Here are all the hints in our first drive review of the new Hyundai Aura.
    Hyundai Aura: First Drive Review
    28 Jan 2020
    HT Auto Editor Shubhodeep Chakravarty asks Ju-Hyun Ha, Designer, Hyundai Motor Company about what thoughts go into designing a car for a country like India.
    Hyundai Motor launches all new Aura compact sedan
    22 Jan 2020
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    View all
     