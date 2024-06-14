In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power & torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
CT 125X vs Pulsar 125 Neon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 68,077
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|51.46 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|10.9 PS PS
|11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS