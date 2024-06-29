In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl.
CT 125X vs Platina 110 H Gear Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x
|Platina 110 h gear
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 59,738
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|72.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|115 cc
|Power
|10.9 PS PS
|8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm