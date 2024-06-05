HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesCT 125X vs Platina 110

Bajaj CT 125X vs Bajaj Platina 110

In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Bajaj Platina 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,400 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Platina 110 engine makes power & torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
CT 125X vs Platina 110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Platina 110
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 74,016₹ 70,400
Mileage59.6 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc115.45 cc
Power10.9 PS PS8.60 PS PS

CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
Drum
₹70,400*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm58.8 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
124.4115.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi4 Stroke, Single Cylinder
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Bore
52 mm50 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-80/100-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
11 L11 L
Length
6932006 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1255 mm
Height
810 mm1100 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank Pads-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HelogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85382,863
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01670,400
RTO
6,4516,162
Insurance
6,3866,301
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8661,781

