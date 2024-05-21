In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Bajaj Platina 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 67,808 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Platina 100 engine makes power & torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 100 in 4 colours. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
CT 125X vs Platina 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x
|Platina 100
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 67,808
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|70.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|102 cc
|Power
|10.9 PS PS
|7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm PS