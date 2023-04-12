In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Bajaj CT110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 50,483 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, CT110 engine makes power & torque 8.48 bhp @ 7,000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5,000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the CT110 in 6 colours. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The CT110 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
CT 125X vs CT110 Comparison