In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Bajaj Avenger Street 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Price starts at Rs. 93,677 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Avenger Street 160 engine makes power & torque 15 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 in 2 colours. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Avenger Street 160 mileage is around 47.2 kmpl.
CT 125X vs Avenger Street 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x
|Avenger street 160
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 93,677
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|47.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|160 cc
|Power
|10.9 PS PS
|15 PS @ 8500 rpm PS