Bajaj CT 125X vs Bajaj Avenger Street 160

In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Bajaj Avenger Street 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Price starts at Rs. 93,677 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Avenger Street 160 engine makes power & torque 15 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 in 2 colours. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Avenger Street 160 mileage is around 47.2 kmpl.
CT 125X vs Avenger Street 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Avenger street 160
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 74,016₹ 93,677
Mileage59.6 kmpl47.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc160 cc
Power10.9 PS PS15 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm15 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm60.7 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
124.4160 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSiSingle cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Bore
52 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/90-17,Rear :- 130/90-15
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
11 L13 L
Length
6932210 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1490 mm
Height
810 mm1070 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank Pads-
Odometer
Analogue-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HelogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,8531,24,114
Ex-Showroom Price
74,0161,04,339
RTO
6,4518,678
Insurance
6,3868,957
Accessories Charges
02,140
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8662,667

