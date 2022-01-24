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Bajaj Chetak vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Chetak vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Chetak Fzs 25
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 96,504₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range113-153 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time2 Hours 25 Minutes-

Filters
Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
C2501
₹96,504*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Chetak Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Speedometer View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Wheelbase
1225 mm1360 mm
Additional Storage
25 L-
Saddle Height
763 mm795 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
113 km
Max Speed
55 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
25 L-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Sports-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 25 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,4531,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
96,5041,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
3,94910,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1593,546
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight and easy to handle in city trafficComfortable ride with low seat height and good balance

Cons

Limited top speed of 55 kmphRivals offer more range and top speed

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Latest Car & Bike News

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