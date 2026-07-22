In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Chetak vs FZS FI V4 Comparison