In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Chetak Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at 93,470 (last recorded price).
Chetak engine makes power and torque 4080 W PS & 16 Nm.
On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Chetak in 6 colours.
Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour.
Chetak has a range of up to 113 km/charge.
The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
