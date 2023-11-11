In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at 93,470 (last recorded price). Chetak engine makes power and torque 4080 W PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Chetak in 6 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Chetak has a range of up to 113 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less