Bajaj Chetak or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). Chetak engine makes power and torque 4080 W PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Chetak in 6 colours. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Chetak has a range of up to 113 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.